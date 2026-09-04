Watch: Park Eun Bin Celebrates 30th Debut Anniversary With Heartfelt “DREAMS COME TRUE” MV

Park Eun Bin has released a new album to commemorate the 30th anniversary of her debut!

On September 4 at 6 p.m. KST, Park Eun Bin released her 30th debut anniversary album “SHOOTING MY LOVE.”

“SHOOTING MY LOVE” captures Park Eun Bin’s journey as an actress and the various forms of love she has encountered along the way. The album conveys her unwavering passion, the promises she makes to herself, as well as her gratitude toward the fans who have supported her for so many years.

The album contains 12 tracks, including the new songs “DREAMS COME TRUE,” “The Sun Rises” (literal title), and “PRISM.” Park Eun Bin participated in writing the lyrics for all three new songs.

Watch the music video for “DREAMS COME TRUE” below:

Watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

WATCH NOW

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