Ahn Bo Hyun Visits Long-Trusted Friend Yoo Seung Ho With Newfound Suspicion In “Flex X Cop 2”

Ahn Bo Hyun begins to question the true identity of Yoo Seung Ho in “Flex x Cop 2”!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir turned detective who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end, while Jung Eun Chae plays veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, Jin Yi Soo gets closer to the truth behind a string of disappearances surrounding Yoo Sung Won (Yoo Seung Ho), a world-renowned sculptor and the younger friend he has long considered family.

Previously, Joo Hye Ra revealed to Jin Yi Soo that she suspected Yoo Sung Won was the mastermind behind the string of disappearances and the culprit responsible for the murders. The suspicion grew even stronger when they learned that Yoo Sung Won’s models had also gone missing in the United Kingdom.

For Jin Yi Soo, Yoo Sung Won is someone he has cherished as a younger brother for many years, making him difficult to suspect. However, as a detective, Jin Yi Soo cannot ignore the clues continuing to emerge. Caught between his trust in Yoo Sung Won and his growing suspicions, he finds himself increasingly conflicted.

The newly released stills ahead of the episode show Jin Yi Soo visiting Yoo Sung Won’s studio in person. Jin Yi Soo sits across from Yoo Sung Won, holding a glass of whiskey as the two engage in conversation. At first glance, it appears to be an ordinary meeting between two close friends, but the atmosphere is noticeably different from before. Jin Yi Soo, who has always treated Yoo Sung Won warmly, now has a wary look in his eyes, while Yoo Sung Won wears a smile that makes it difficult to guess what he is thinking.

In another set of stills, Jin Yi Soo visits Joo Hye Ra’s apartment and examines the evidence she has collected so far. Her walls are covered with clues related to the case, including photos of the missing people, images of Yoo Sung Won’s sculptures, and various samples of reeds. Jin Yi Soo looks over the materials with a complicated expression, seemingly realizing just how relentlessly Joo Hye Ra has been tracking Yoo Sung Won.

Will Jin Yi Soo and Joo Hye Ra join forces to uncover the truth, despite Jin Yi Soo’s desire to believe in Yoo Sung Won and Joo Hye Ra’s growing suspicions that he is at the center of the disappearances?

Episode 9 of “Flex x Cop 2” airs on September 4 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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Until then, watch Yoo Seung Ho in “My Strange Hero” on Viki:

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