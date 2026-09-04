Watch: Kim So Hyun And Choo Young Woo Show Off Sweet Chemistry At Script Reading For “Between Steps”

The upcoming drama “Between Steps” has unveiled new behind-the-scenes video and stills from its first script reading!

A new project by late director Ahn Pan Seok who helmed the popular romance dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon,” “Between Steps” depicts the romance between Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), who finds a new path as a graduate student after losing her way.

Choo Young Woo plays Park Min Jae, a doctoral student who was once a competitive swimmer in high school before losing one of his legs to illness. He later discovers robotics and begins building a new life for himself.

Kim So Hyun stars as Im Yoo Jin, a new member of Min Jae’s research lab. As she approaches graduation with her undergraduate degree in clothing and textiles but finds her path to graduate school blocked, she decides to pursue a new direction.

Choo Young Woo introduced Min Jae, saying, “Min Jae lost one of his legs to osteosarcoma and had to give up on his dream of becoming a swimmer. He is a character who begins studying robotics with hope for a new future.” He added, “Please look forward to seeing Min Jae’s pain and growth, as well as his relationship with Yoo Jin.”

Kim So Hyun described Yoo Jin as someone who gives up on pursuing graduate studies in clothing and textiles before discovering robotics. She said, “When Yoo Jin is struggling to decide what path to take, she discovers robotics and begins developing feelings for Min Jae as well. I hope you’ll look forward to Yoo Jin’s bold, straightforward personality as she goes after what she wants.”

Reflecting on their first script reading, Choo Young Woo said, “I was sitting across from Yoo Jin and reading our lines, and I genuinely felt butterflies.”

Kim So Hyun shared, “It was also my first time meeting Choo Young Woo, but I felt that our back-and-forth worked really well, so I thought we could create a lot of fun scenes together. We had such a great time during the reading and laughed a lot, so I think there will be plenty of laughter on set as well.”

Choo Young Woo added, “The chemistry between each of the cast members was really great. There were also so many witty and fun scenes.” He continued, “I’ve never felt this moved just from reading a script before, so I think you can look forward to this one.”

Watch the full clip from the script reading below!

“Between Steps” will premiere on October 5. Stay tuned for updates!

Until then, watch Kim So Hyun in “My Lovely Liar”:

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Also watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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