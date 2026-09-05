Kong Hyo Jin Notices Ominous Change In Husband Jung Jun Won's Behavior In 'A Bona Fide Killer'

Cracks are starting to form in Kong Hyo Jin and Jung Jun Won’s happy marriage in “A Bona Fide Killer”!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin will star as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “A Bona Fide Killer,” Kwon Tae Sung (Jung Jun Won) learned that Yu Bo Na was the person who had saved him at the World Cup eight years ago. As a result, he wound up realizing the shocking truth that his wife might be Kingfisher.

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture the couple’s everyday life as their relationship suddenly faces a crisis. Kwon Tae Sung is unable to move past his suspicions about his wife, while Yu Bo Na notices an inexplicable change in her husband’s demeanor and gets a bad feeling about it.

“As Kwon Tae Sung encounters mysterious clues surrounding his wife Yu Bo Na, a major change will occur in their relationship,” said the drama’s production team. “With Kwon Tae Sung having started to track his wife, please keep an eye on what sort of choice he will ultimately end up making.”

The next episode of “A Bona Fide Killer,” which has been extended by 10 minutes, will air early on September 5 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below!

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