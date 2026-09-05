'A Bona Fide Killer' Kicks Off Final 2 Weeks On No. 1 Ratings

MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” is racing towards its finish!

On September 5, “A Bona Fide Killer” continued its reign at the top of its time slot. According to Nielsen Korea, the hit drama scored an average nationwide rating of 8.6 percent, making it not only the most-watched show in its time slot but also the most-watched miniseries of the night.

SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2,” which airs in the same time slot, earned an average nationwide rating of 6.7 percent for the night.

Watch full episodes of “A Bona Fide Killer” on Viki below:

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