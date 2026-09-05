Song Kang Is Left Stranded As Lee Jun Young Flees The Stage In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

Get ready for turbulence in Song Kang and Lee Jun Young’s partnership on tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”!

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is a new drama that follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of two students who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of the drama, Kang Pio (Song Kang) and Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young) were given a joint “four hands” assignment by their piano teacher Do Hyun Soo (Kim Joo Hun).

After learning about Choi Jeong Yo’s stage fright, Kang Pio comforted him and even dedicated his precious practice time to help Choi Jeong Yo overcome the pressure and focus on their performance. As Choi Jeong Yo threw himself into practicing together with Kang Pio, he gradually began to get over his fear of the stage.

However, in newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Kang Pio and Choi Jeong Yo find themselves facing an unexpected situation on the day of their four hands performance. After stepping on stage together with Kang Pio, Choi Jeong Yo freezes in place, unable to move as his expression hardens.

Shortly afterwards, Choi Jeong Yo hurries off stage, leaving Kang Pio stranded alone on stage ahead of their performance.

To find out what elicited such a reaction in Choi Jeong Yo—and whether the two students will be able to perform their duet—catch the third episode of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” on September 5 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki below:

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And watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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