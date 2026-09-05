Yoo Seung Ho Lures Lee Sae Rom To His Studio In 'Flex X Cop 2'

On the next episode of “Flex x Cop 2,” Lee Sae Rom of fromis_9 will step into Yoo Seung Ho’s web!

In Season 2 of SBS’s “Flex x Cop,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end. Meanwhile, Jung Eun Chae joins the cast as veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, the new leader of Jin Yi Soo’s team.

Spoilers

Previously on “Flex x Cop 2,” Joo Hye Ra revealed to Jin Yi Soo that she suspected sculptor Yoo Sung Won (Yoo Seung Ho) of being the culprit behind a series of disappearances. Because of his personal connection to Yoo Sung Won, Jin Yi Soo felt conflicted, but he ultimately decided to help Joo Hye Ra investigate his friend.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Yoo Sung Won brings bartender Song Ah Reum (Lee Sae Rom) to his studio after asking her to be his model. Perched atop a tall ladder, Yoo Sung Won points his camera downward at Song Ah Reum, who is lying on a table beneath him.

Another photo shows Yoo Sung Won handing Song Ah Reum a glass of champagne with a chilling look in his eye. Following the disappearances of his previous models, it remains to be seen what his true intentions are in inviting Song Ah Reum to his studio.

The next episode of “Flex x Cop 2” will air on September 5 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Seung Ho in his drama “The Deal” on Viki below:

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