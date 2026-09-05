EXID's Hani Anxiously Waits For Someone As Ha Seok Jin Falls Into Shock In 'Love On The Menu'

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” has revealed a new sneak peek of its next episode!

“Love on the Menu” is a drama that tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who cross paths again eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Kim Moo Jin once again comes face to face with Han Gyeol (Yoon Ha Bin). After seeing what’s inside the notebook handed to him by Han Gyeol, Kim Moo Jin is unable to hide his shock at its unexpected contents.

Meanwhile, Han Gyeol bursts into tears of sorrow after seeing Kim Moo Jin’s reaction.

Another photo shows Han Gyu Rim anxiously waiting for someone outside the side dish shop with a worried expression, piquing curiosity as to what new crisis she is facing.

Finally, Jang Hoon Tae (Kwon Hae Hyo) suddenly turns his family’s world upside down with a shocking confession. Caught off guard by his unexpected declaration, Go Yoon Hee (Yoon Yoo Sun) is left speechless, while Jang Seo Hyun (Lee Ju Yeon) glares resentfully at her father.

The “Love on the Menu” production team teased, “After seeing the shocking truth inside the notebook, Kim Moo Jin finds out about the worries that are deeply troubling Han Gyeol, bringing him to a new turning point.”

They added, “Please also keep an eye on what sort of crisis has struck Han Gyu Rim, who is visibly full of worry.”

The next episode of “Love on the Menu” will air on September 5 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below!

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