Song Kang And Lee Jun Young Get Into A Physical Fight In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

On the next episode of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” Song Kang and Lee Jun Young will go from playing the piano together to throwing punches!

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is a new drama that follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of two students who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Spoilers

Previously on “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” friendship began to blossom between Kang Pio (Song Kang) and Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young), who bonded while practicing for their duet performance.

However, in newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, the relationship between the two pianists has clearly taken a turn for the worse. When they meet on the soccer field while playing for opposing teams, Choi Jeong Yo winds up knocking Kang Pio to the ground and throwing a punch.

Meanwhile, the classmates around them rush to intervene and separate the brawling duo.

Notably, the serious expressions on both Kang Pio and Choi Jeong Yo’s faces suggest that this fight is not a mere squabble over a game, but something deeper that has been building for a long time before finally exploding.

The third episode of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will air on September 5 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)