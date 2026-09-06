Watch: &TEAM Reveals New Version Of Official Light Stick

&TEAM has unveiled the design for the new version of their official light stick!

This week, &TEAM dropped a concept teaser for the upcoming second version of their light stick, which is scheduled to be released in September.

The group’s agency explained, “As certain key components used in the existing product are no longer in production, the OFFICIAL LIGHT STICK VER.2 has been developed with a new design that embodies the identity of &TEAM and LUNÉ, along with upgraded technology, to provide an enhanced concert experience.”

The agency continued, “Both VER.1 and VER.2 will support wireless central stage control for a certain period of time after the release of VER.2 in 2026, but only VER.2 will support the stage wireless control from 2028. The existing &TEAM OFFICIAL LIGHT STICK VER.1 will be discontinued when stock runs out.”

Check out the first glimpse of &TEAM’s new light stick below!