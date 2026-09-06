'A Bona Fide Killer' Heads Into Final Week On Ratings Rise; 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' Hits New Saturday Best

MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” enjoyed an increase in viewership ahead of the final week of its run!

On September 5, “A Bona Fide Killer” once again took first place in its time slot across all channels. According to Nielsen Korea, the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 9.3 percent ahead of its final two episodes.

SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2,” which airs in the same time slot, earned a nationwide average of 7.8 percent—falling just short of its personal best of 7.9 percent from last week.

tvN’s new drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” scored an average nationwide rating of 4.4 percent for its third episode, marking its highest ratings yet for a Saturday.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” continued its reign as the most-watched show of any kind to air on Saturday, when it earned a nationwide average of 14.2 percent.

Catch up on the latest episodes of “A Bona Fide Killer” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And watch “Love on the Menu” below:

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