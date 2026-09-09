4 Times Episodes 9-10 Of 'My Bias, My Boss' Shocked Us

Last week’s episodes of “My Bias, My Boss” shocked us in more ways than one. From Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun) and Kang Ha Gi’s (Kang Hoon) surprisingly failed attempt to keep their relationship a secret to Lee Chan’s (Cha Woo Min) shocking turn toward the dark side and Roy’s (Chun Woo Jin) heartbreaking backstory, these two episodes delivered plenty of unexpected twists and emotional moments.

Here are four moments from last week’s episodes that left viewers completely shocked.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

They knew it all along

At the end of episode 8, Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum share a proper kiss and officially begin their romantic relationship. However, when episode 9 begins, it brings a tiny problem along with it. Kang Ha Gi is the CEO of APPELLO, while Nam Da Reum, though extremely hardworking, is an employee. Dating your boss while you’re a regular employee can easily be seen as unprofessional, ruin your career, and turn the company’s image into dust. So, Nam Da Reum and Kang Ha Gi come up with a plan to keep their relationship completely secret from everyone at the office. And it works… or at least, our pair thinks it does.

Throughout episode 9, Nam Da Reum and Kang Ha Gi steal secret kisses in the storage room, hold hands in the elevator, and exchange lovey-dovey looks. But, of course, “secret” is the keyword here. The audience also thinks their plan is working until the post-credit scene starts playing, and… some of their team members knew about their secret relationship all along!

And does it not make total sense? How can someone hold hands in an elevator full of people and not expect anyone to notice? Or how can someone kiss in an unlocked, wide-open storage room and not anticipate getting caught? Good thing the staff at APPELLO are chill, or it would have been a #HagiReumOverParty by now.

When “as long as Nam Da Reum smiles” was NOT enough for Lee Chan

Usually, with love-triangle K-dramas, viewers fall in love with the second lead, resulting in the dreaded second-lead syndrome. So, when “My Bias, My Boss” started, the majority of viewers were expecting a similar reaction to happen. But that couldn’t be farther from what actually happened. Instead, many viewers are hating Lee Chan, and who can blame them?

For the past few episodes, Lee Chan has been trying to get between Nam Da Reum and Kang Ha Gi. At first, his actions could be attributed to his desire to be with Nam Da Reum, but what he does in last week’s episodes is pure evil.

In episode 9, Lee Chan says that as long as Nam Da Reum is smiling, that’s enough for him. However, when he sees her smiling with Kang Ha Gi, Lee Chan’s demeanor changes entirely. Around the same time, he also accidentally meets Han Jeong Yeon (Yeonwoo), Kang Ha Gi’s ex-girlfriend and Lee Chan’s first love. Suddenly, all of the “as long as Nam Da Reum is happy” talk goes out the window, and Lee Chan starts planning Kang Ha Gi’s breakup with Han Jeong Yeon.

There is a limit to what a character can do under the guise of “jealousy” or “insecurity.” Lee Chan crossed that limit and has turned into a person who even the in-story D.N.X fans probably wouldn’t be able to stan anymore. However, good thing this character development has let us watch Cha Woo Min act like a villain once again, something he is an expert at!

Kang Ha Gi’s ex is public enemy No. 2

Since Lee Chan is now public enemy No. 1, the title of public enemy No. 2 can easily go to Kang Ha Gi’s ex, Han Jeong Yeon.

15 years ago, she and Lee Chan were the ones who grew close before she started falling for Kang Ha Gi. But no matter how much Lee Chan hates this, that part is not Han Jeong Yeon’s fault. Just because you grow close to someone and they help you through depression doesn’t mean you owe them romantic feelings.

However, 15 years later, now that she is back and Kang Ha Gi is in a completely different era of his life with a different woman whom he loves, she agrees to Lee Chan’s plan to shake up his life.

From all the information we’ve been given, Kang Ha Gi did not do Han Jeong Yeon any wrong. She was the one who hid how close she was with Lee Chan from Kang Ha Gi and started dating him. She was also the one who left for the States after Lee Chan joined the idol trainee program. So, what exactly gives her the right to act selfishly and ruin Kang Ha Gi’s life?

The reason why D.N.X broke up

This last moment is emotionally shocking and comes completely out of nowhere, but it definitely adds an emotional layer to the injustice people can face simply for being who they are.

One of the smaller mysteries surrounding D.N.X’s history since the beginning was the reason behind the group’s disbandment. Viewers didn’t get to learn what actually broke up the group until episode 10, and the reality is more shocking than we could have ever anticipated.

Basically, it turns out that the reason D.N.X broke up was because photos of Roy, one of the D.N.X members, with his boyfriend were leaked. Idols dating is already a controversial topic and can often lead to members withdrawing from groups in real life, but Roy being with a man caused an even bigger controversy that ultimately led to D.N.X’s demise.

What’s particularly beautiful is that Lee Seul A (Kim Ah Young), Nam Da Reum’s friend and a Roy-biased fan, finally gets to meet Roy, who now works as a deliveryman. She tells him that he no longer has to hide his true self and that there are many fans like her who accept him for who he is.

For those who haven’t watched the final episodes of “My Bias, My Boss” yet, there’s still so much left to find out. How will Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum resolve their misunderstanding and find their way back to their lovey-dovey selves? And, of course, the biggest question remains: who is the spy from SE Trading hiding within APPELLO?

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN.

Currently watching: “My Bias My Boss,” “Your Summer, My Storm,” and, “One-Room TA,” “Four Hands, Two Sonatas.”

Looking forward to: “The Whimsical Return,” “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” “Dive into You.”