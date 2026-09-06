Lee Jun Young Kneels Before A Loan Shark In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has shared an alarming glimpse of its next episode!

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is a new drama that follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of two students who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Spoilers

Previously on “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young) found himself wandering the streets after being chased by loan sharks who had lent money to his dad. With nowhere to go, he called Yoon Sun Joo (Seo Jae Hee) and accepted her offer to attend her school. As a result, he wound up reuniting with Kang Pio (Song Kang), teaming up with him for a four hands performance, and experiencing the joy of making his formal debut as a pianist.

However, that joy was short-lived: before long, Choi Jeong Yo was tracked down by people demanding to be paid back the money his father owed. Fortunately, Kang Pio was nearby and helped him narrowly escape, but the incident signaled the end of the peaceful life Choi Jeong Yo had found for himself.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming fourth episode, Choi Jeong Yo voluntarily seeks out the loan sharks that he had tried so hard to avoid. But after stepping into their office of his own accord, he freezes in shock when he sees his father in wretched shape.

Soon afterwards, Choi Jeong Yo drops to his knees before loan shark Kim (Kim Min), desperately pleading with him for his father’s sake. However, Kim’s chilling demeanor as he gazes coldly at Choi Jeong Yo doesn’t appear to bode well for the father-son duo.

To find out what lies in store for Choi Jeong Yo, catch the next episode of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” on September 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki below:

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