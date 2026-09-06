BLACKPINK's Lisa's 'SaWaDiKa' Becomes Fastest MV Of 2026 To Hit 100 Million Views

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s latest music video has already soared past the 100 million mark on YouTube!

On September 6 at around 1 p.m. KST, Lisa’s music video for her new pre-release single “SaWaDiKa” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

“SaWaDiKa” is now the fastest music video of 2026 to hit the 100 million mark: the video was released on September 4 at 9 a.m. KST, meaning that it took approximately two days and four hours to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to Lisa on her exciting achievement!

Watch the striking music video for “SaWaDiKa” again below: