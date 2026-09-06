Hani And Ha Seok Jin Grapple With Exposed Birth Secrets In 'Love On The Menu'

Will EXID’s Hani be able to mend her relationship with her son in “Love on the Menu”?

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” is a drama that tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who cross paths again eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Spoilers

Previously on “Love on the Menu,” Kim Moo Jin found out that Han Gyu Rim was Go Yoon Hee (Yoon Yoo Sun)’s biological daughter. Meanwhile, Han Gyeol (Yoon Ha Bin) learned the upsetting truth that, based on their blood types, Han Gyu Rim couldn’t be his biological mother. Meanwhile, Jo Heung Sik (Bae Jung Nam) caused a stir by punching Han Gyu Young (Park You Na)’s fiancé after he caught him cheating on her.

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture a tense conversation between Kim Moo Jin and Go Yoon Hee. Unlike before, Go Yoon Hee opens up about her complicated feelings, while Kim Moo Jin is unable to hide his disbelief at her unexpected attitude towards Han Gyu Rim.

Elsewhere, Han Gyu Rim faces the fallout of the other exposed birth secret. Han Gyu Rim is unable to stop worrying about her son, whom she fears must have been hurt by his discovery. However, she finds herself at a loss for how to fix the situation, piquing curiosity as to whether she will be able to mend their damaged relationship.

Finally, Jo Heung Sik and Han Gyu Young wind up facing off at the police station. Despite having been the one to commit assault, Jo Heung Sik brazenly acts as though he’s the aggrieved party in the situation. In fact, it is actually Han Gyu Young, the fiancée of the victim, who is visibly nervous.

The “Love on the Menu” production team teased, “Go Yoon Hee’s unusual reaction to Han Gyu Rim, along with Kim Moo Jin’s startled response to her reaction, will heighten the suspense of the drama. Please look forward to the pointed conversation that will unfold between the two of them amidst a completely different vibe from before.”

The next episode of “Love on the Menu” will air on September 6 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below!

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