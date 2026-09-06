Update: KickFlip Unveils 'KICK OFF THE WALL Pt. 1' Tracklist Including Song Featuring iann dior

Updated September 8 KST:

The tracklist has been revealed for KickFlip’s upcoming mini album “KICK OFF THE WALL Pt. 1”! One of the double title tracks “Kick Off The Wall” features American rapper iann dior.

Check out the tracklist below:

Original Article:

Get ready: KickFlip is going on tour for the very first time!

On September 7 at midnight KST, KickFlip released the schedule for their upcoming comeback with their fifth mini album “KICK OFF THE WALL Pt. 1” and its two title tracks.

First, KickFlip will return with the music video for their first title track on September 28.

The following week, KickFlip will release the music video for their second title track together with their new mini album on October 6 at 6 p.m. KST.

The rookie boy group from JYP Entertainment has also announced that they will soon be embarking on their first-ever tour “KICK OFF THE WALL.”

Check out KickFlip’s new schedule below, and stay tuned for more information on their upcoming tour!