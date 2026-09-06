Watch: ATEEZ's San Returns To 'Running Man' For 'Duke Of The North'-Themed Episode In Fun Preview

Get ready for ATEEZ’s San to star in a “Duke of the North”-themed episode of “Running Man”!

On September 6, the popular SBS variety show aired a sneak peek of its next episode, which will feature San and actress Han Ji Eun as guests.

In keeping with the theme of the “Duke of the North,” San’s famous nickname, the preview starts by introducing the three “dukes” of the “Running Man” kingdom. After HaHa and Yang Se Chan appear dressed up as Northern dukes, San makes a grand entrance as HaHa worries, “Oh no, the real deal is here. What do I do?”

Playing into his role, San dramatically recites a romantic line befitting of a male lead in a fantasy romance manhwa. He then shows off his viral choreography from ATEEZ’s latest hit “BAD” as Ji Suk Jin excitedly exclaims, “That’s it! That’s the [famous] facial expression!”

Later, Han Ji Eun joins San in dancing to “BAD” as the “Running Man” cast praises them from the sidelines. But while the cast members compliment Han Ji Eun for looking pretty with her new short hair, they are merciless when it comes to teasing her about her Italian language skills.

Next, San playfully calls out HaHa for using satoori (regional dialect) in order to imitate him. “Don’t you usually not use satoori?” San asks with a laugh, to which HaHa insists, “No, that’s not true, I do.” San jokingly responds, “His satoori is kind of counterfeit!”

The preview ends with a glimpse of the guests and cast members throwing themselves into the show’s games.

San and Han Ji Eun’s episode of “Running Man” will air on September 13 at 6:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

Watch full episodes of “Running Man” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or binge-watch Han Ji Eun’s drama “Study Group” below:

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