Baek Jin Hee To Get Married In January

It’s official: Baek Jin Hee is tying the knot!

On September 7, Baek Jin Hee’s agency Management AM9 confirmed, “It’s true that Baek JIn Hee is getting married on January 23 of next year.”

According to a report by Korean news outlet MyDaily, Baek Jin Hee’s fiancé is a non-celebrity office worker who resides in Canada. The couple is said to have met while Baek Jin Hee was in Canada last year for language studies, and they are reportedly planning to split their time between Canada and Seoul.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch Baek Jin Hee in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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Or check out her drama “The Real Has Come!” below:

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