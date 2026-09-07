ZEROBASEONE's Sung Han Bin Announces Date For Solo Debut

Mark your calendars: ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin is making his solo debut!

On September 7, THE L1VE officially announced that Sung Han Bin is currently preparing to make his solo debut next month.

According to the label, the ZEROBASEONE leader is set to make his solo debut on October 12, though further details have not yet been revealed.

Stay tuned for updates!

While you wait for Sung Han Bin’s solo debut, watch ZEROBASEONE on “Idol Festa Attack” below:

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