'Love On The Menu' Returns To Its Personal Best In Ratings As Most-Watched Show Of Sunday

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” continues its reign over weekend television!

On September 6, “Love on the Menu” was once again the most-watched program of any kind to air on Sunday. According to Nielsen Korea, the popular drama scored an average nationwide rating of 16.6 percent, matching its personal best from last week.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 5.8 percent for its fourth episode.

Watch full episodes of “Love on the Menu” with subtitles on Viki below:

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