Watch: Kim Ji Won Leaves Everyone In Awe With Her Exceptional Surgical Skills In New Medical Drama 'Doctor X' Teaser

SBS’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Doctor X” has released its first teaser video!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama that follows “Doctor X” Gye Soo Jung (Kim Ji Won), a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she operates on a corruption-ridden establishment.

The newly released teaser begins with Gye Soo Jung, wearing a surgical mask, declaring in a firm voice, “I will perform the surgery,” as she prepares to operate. From the very start, it leaves a powerful impression of Gye Soo Jung, a dark hero doctor with genius-level surgical skills.

Jang Hee Sook (Lee Jung Eun), the head of a medical staffing agency, introduces Gye Soo Jung by saying, “She is our agency’s top ace: surgeon Gye Soo Jung.” Gye Soo Jung speaks bluntly to a patient, asking, “Decide. Do you want to die in a month or in 100 years?”—a line that reveals her intense confidence in her ability to save a patient under any circumstances.

Intern Park Tae Kyung (Kim Woo Seok), who witnesses Gye Soo Jung’s surgery firsthand, remarks, “She is like a god. Or perhaps a monster,” heightening curiosity about her untouchable surgical skills. Additionally, the heavy charisma of the hospital director Bu Seung Kwon (Son Hyun Joo), who manipulates the hospital’s landscape, and the meaningful glances of the schemer Jang Hee Sook as she sharply observes the situation are intercut, foreshadowing the fierce conflict between the characters.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Doctor X” is set to premiere on October 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight My Way”:

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