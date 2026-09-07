Park Bo Gum, Kim You Jung, Jin Young, Chae Soo Bin, And Kwak Dong Yeon Bring Back Their “Love In The Moonlight” Looks In New Variety Show Posters

The upcoming special variety show for “Love in the Moonlight” has unveiled new posters!

On September 7, the production team of the KBS2 variety show “Love Again in the Moonlight” (literal translation) released a set of posters, revealing the reunion of the five actors.

A special variety show commemorating the 10th anniversary of the drama, “Love Again in the Moonlight” follows the actors as they embark on a two-day, one-night trip together. They travel to Hongcheon, Gangwon province, where they revisit memories from 10 years ago in a warm and friendly atmosphere while sharing their enduring camaraderie and friendship.

The first poster features Park Bo Gum, Kim You Jung, Jin Young, Chae Soo Bin, and Kwak Dong Yeon standing side by side in the outfits they actually wore while filming the drama. The poster stands out by recreating their appearances from the series 10 years ago.

The second poster captures the five actors spending time together during their trip. The top image shows them enjoying a swim in a river, while the bottom image captures them sitting around a wooden platform in front of a hanok and eating boiled chicken soup.

In particular, the moment of them eating boiled chicken soup recalls a scene from “Love in the Moonlight” in which the characters played by Park Bo Gum, Kim You Jung, and Kwak Dong Yeon also enjoyed the dish together.

“Love Again in the Moonlight” consists of two episodes, with the first episode airing on September 16 at 8:30 p.m. KST, followed by the second episode on September 23 at 9 p.m. KST.

While you wait, binge-watch “Love in the Moonlight” on Viki:

Watch Now

Or check out Park Bo Gum on “The Village Barber” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)