Watch: Kim Hye Ja Reunites With Her Best Friend Cha Mi Kyung After 60 Years In New Film 'Still Shining' Teasers

Kim Hye Ja’s upcoming film “Still Shining” has unveiled its first poster and teaser!

“Still Shining” depicts the story of Soon Ok (Kim Hye Ja), who reunites with her best friend after 60 years—a friend with whom she shared the most brilliant moments of her life. The film has been officially invited to the “Korean Cinema Today – Panorama” section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival.

The newly released poster features Soon Ok’s warm gaze and delicate touch. The image of Soon Ok and young Jung Im (Choi Ju Eun), once each other’s most cherished friends, gazing at one another conveys the memories and emotions the two have held onto over the 60 years they have spent apart.

The accompanying teaser opens with Soon Ok’s voice-over: “Each day passes painfully slowly, but 10 or 20 years go by in the blink of an eye.” Soon Ok and Jung Im (Cha Mi Kyung), who reunite after 60 years apart, are excited as they prepare to travel to Seoul to take part in a singing competition, a dream they shared as children. However, the sight of Soon Ok feeling heartbroken as she watches Jung Im gradually lose her memory hints at what happened to the two women.

The trailer also reveals Soon Ok and Jung Im as children. A scene where Young Soon Ok (Park Seo Kyung), Jung Im, and Doo Young (Moon Seong Hyun) spend time together by a stream evokes memories of their youth. Meanwhile, Soon Ok hiding somewhere and keeping watch, along with Jung Im tearfully saying, “I’ll be right back,” foreshadows the hardships that await them. Adding to the anticipation is Ji An (Lee Se Young), Soon Ok’s granddaughter, who appears gazing at something with mixed emotions.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Still Shining” is scheduled to hit theaters in October.

While waiting, watch Kim Hye Ja in “Radiant” below:

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Also check out Cha Mi Kyung in “A Bona Fide Killer”:

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