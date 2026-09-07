Lee Joon Gi And Sakaguchi Kentaro’s New Thriller Drama “kiDnap GAME” Announces Premiere Date With New Posters

Upcoming “kiDnap GAME” has unveiled new character posters!

“kiDnap GAME” is a thriller centered on an unprecedented kidnapping case that unfolds simultaneously across seven Asian cities—Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Naha, and Manila. The story follows seven individuals who are each given different missions and forced into a deadly survival game, where they must complete their assignments before anyone else in order to save their loved ones and survive.

Sakaguchi Kentaro plays Nīide Toshiro, a Japanese detective who relentlessly pursues the truth behind the case. A man with a strong sense of justice and a cool-headed judgment, he throws himself into the heart of a massive game to save his beloved wife, gradually finding even his convictions shaken along the way.

Lee Joon Gi portrays Han Ki Joo, a genius surgeon who is forced to make unimaginable choices after his visually impaired daughter is kidnapped. Once a doctor dedicated to saving lives, he finds himself confronted with extreme choices to protect his family, plunging him into profound anguish.

The posters capture the fates of these two central characters concisely. The unwavering gazes of Nīide Toshiro and Han Ki Joo, each staring in a different direction, convey the intense tension between the two men as they pursue the truth in their own ways.

Above all, the copy, “How far are you willing to go to save your loved one? Only one can be saved,” offers a glimpse into the fundamental question posed by the series.

The posters also foreshadow the unpredictable relationship between the two men, who become involved in the same case as they try to save the people they love. It remains impossible to know whether they will ultimately join forces or turn their weapons against each other.

The production team said, “‘kiDnap GAME’ is a global psychological thriller that explores human choices and convictions in extreme circumstances. The first posters signal the beginning of a massive game and encapsulate the most fundamental intention behind the creation of this series. Built on an original world that connects seven cities across Asia, the overwhelming acting synergy between Sakaguchi Kentaro and Lee Joon Gi promises to deliver an unprecedented level of tension. Please look forward to it.”

“kiDnap GAME” is set to premiere on October 6 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Joon Gi in “Flower of Evil” with subtitles below!

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Also check out Sakaguchi Kentaro in “What Comes After Love”:

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