Watch: Song Kang, Lee Jun Young, And Jang Gyuri Keep The Atmosphere Bright On Set Of 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has released a new making-of video for episodes 3 and 4!

The new making-of video begins with heartwarming moments between Song Kang, Lee Jun Young, and Jang Gyuri as they take adorable polaroid photos together.

While preparing to film the performance scene, Song Kang and Lee Jun Young carefully monitor their performance. In between filming, Lee Jun Young impresses with his dance moves on stage while waiting for filming to start again.

Lee Jun Young also surprises with his soccer skills, and together with Song Kang, the two actors realistically portray their fighting scene, only to share a hug afterwards.

Watch the making-of video below!

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Jun Young in “Pump Up the Healthy Love” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Song Kang in “Escape” on Viki:

Watch Now



