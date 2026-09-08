Yoo Hae Jin, Park Hae Il, Lee Min Ho, And More Search For Answers Behind A Shooting In New Film “The Assassin(s)”

Upcoming film “The Assassin(s)” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“The Assassin(s)” follows an investigation into the mystery and forces behind the August 15 shooting incident that shocked South Korea.

The newly released stills capture intense moments of the characters racing toward the truth. In the stills, Detective Cheol Gu (Yoo Hae Jin) is drenched in rain as he runs toward the truth, foreshadowing his relentless determination and desperate struggle.

Veteran journalist Jae Hwan (Park Hae Il), who firmly voices his convictions with a resolute gaze, and rookie journalist Young Il (Lee Min Ho), who remains unwavering even in the face of a crisis, showcase their strong ambition and determination to bring the truth to light.

In particular, the sight of the three men gathering late at night to retrace the circumstances surrounding the case teases the intense acting synergy that Yoo Hae Jin, Park Hae Il, and Lee Min Ho will showcase.

Joining them are Man Seop (Kim Dae Myeung) and Yoon Hee (Ryu Hye Young) of the Dongsung Ilbo reporting team, Kang Ja (Shim Eun Kyung), who warmly welcomes Young Il, and Sang Pil (Park Hoon), a government official with a piercing gaze. Their presence adds to the tension surrounding the investigation while hinting at the tangled relationships among the characters.

“The Assassin(s)” is scheduled to premiere on September 23.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Hae Jin’s hit film “Exhuma”:

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Also watch Lee Min Ho in “The Legend of the Blue Sea” below:

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