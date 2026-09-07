Watch: Kian84, Kim Yeon Koung, Lee Junho, And Kazuha Enjoy Wintery Moments In 'Kian's Bizarre B&B 2' Teasers

Season 2 of “Kian’s Bizarre B&B” has unveiled a new teaser and posters featuring its B&B staff!

“Kian’s Bizarre B&B” is a Netflix variety show in which Kian84 and his castmates run a one-of-a-kind guesthouse. Season 1 featured Kian84, BTS’s Jin, and Ji Ye Eun operating a unique lodging on the scenic island of Ulleungdo, offering guests an unforgettable hospitality experience. For Season 2, former volleyball player Kim Yeon Koung, 2PM’s Lee Junho, and LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha will be joining him.

The main teaser begins with the members settling into their new nest in Daegwallyeong after leaving Ulleungdo. As Kian84 welcomes the guests, Kim Yeon Koung and Lee Junho find themselves flustered by the even more intense guesthouse operations compared to Season 1.

Embarking on his second round of managing a guesthouse, Kian84 shows a more mature side as an owner by taking care of the guests’ safety and convenience. However, he still displays his signature unpredictability during unexpected situations, such as when a bag of food waste spills over. In response, Kim Yeon Koung takes charge of Kian84’s hygiene while simultaneously acting as a warm mood setter for the guests.

Lee Junho steps up as the all-around employee who handles everything from cooking to cleaning, while Kazuha, as the youngest member, plays the role of an employee who not only takes care of her assigned tasks but also speaks her mind without hesitation. The bickering chemistry among the four is also a key point to watch for at the second branch.

Watch the full teaser below:

The individual posters feature Kian84 clearing snow and playing around in the heavy snowfall, Kim Yeon Koung mingling with the guests, Lee Junho catching his breath for a moment, and Kazuha smiling brightly while clearing the snow.

“Kian’s Bizarre B&B” Season 2 consists of 10 episodes and will be released over the course of three weeks, starting September 22. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Kian84 in “Home Alone” on Viki below:

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And Lee Junho in “The Red Sleeve”:

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