3 Key Points To Anticipate In The Final Episodes Of “My Bias, My Boss”

tvN’s “My Bias, My Boss” is heading toward its conclusion!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company in hopes of meeting her longtime idol, Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO, Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

With only two episodes left, here are three key points to look forward to in the series finale:

The fate of Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum’s relationship

First, attention is focused on the future of Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum, whose trust in each other has begun to waver. The two had started an office romance and were growing closer when Kang Ha Gi’s former lover and first love, Han Jeong Yeon (Yeonwoo), appeared, creating tension in their relationship.

As Kang Ha Gi spent extended periods with Han Jeong Yeon, CEO of HAN, for a brand collaboration, Nam Da Reum, having learned of their past relationship, began to feel uneasy. Nam Da Reum’s misunderstanding deepened after she saw Kang Ha Gi and Han Jeong Yeon standing so close together that they appeared as though they were about to kiss.

Viewers’ attention is focused on the fate of Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum’s relationship as the couple faces an unexpected crisis caused by a misunderstanding.

The identity of the industrial spy

Viewers’ attention is also focused on the identity of the industrial spy who is threatening APPELLO, the company Kang Ha Gi and Lee Chan built together. Kang Ha Gi had noticed that SE Corporation was stealing confidential information from within APPELLO and had been searching for the spy. While secretly investigating the matter alongside Han Jeong Yeon, who dreams of taking revenge against SE Trading, he finally began to piece together the spy’s identity.

All eyes are on who the spy leaking APPELLO’s secrets really is and whether Kang Ha Gi will be able to protect APPELLO—the company he and his friend built together—until the very end.

The potential reunion of D.N.X

Viewers can’t wait to find out whether Lee Chan and the members of D.N.X will reunite. The idol group D.N.X disbanded in the past following a scandal involving its youngest member, Roy (Chun Woo Jin), and the members went their separate ways. The emotional wounds caused by the incident ran deep, so for Lee Chan and the other members, reuniting felt like an impossible dream, no matter how much time passed.

However, after learning of the members’ sincere feelings—that they still couldn’t let go of D.N.X—Lee Chan completed a fan song for D.N.X that he had been working on for a long time, realizing what he truly wanted to do.

It remains to be seen whether Lee Chan, who has gained courage through the warm support of longtime fan Nam Da Reum, will be able to stand on stage once again with the other members.

The next episode of “My Bias, My Boss” airs on September 7 at 8:45 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the previous episodes of “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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