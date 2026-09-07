Ahn Bo Hyun Stands Ready For Battle As A Special Commander In New Historical Drama “Sacred Jewel”

Upcoming drama “Sacred Jewel” has released its first teaser!

“Sacred Jewel” is set in the year 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, when the kingdom is on the brink of defeat after 30 years of war with Mongolia. The story follows the heroic fight of an expedition unit that sets out onto the battlefield in search of a sacred relic—the Avalokitesvara Bead, believed to hold divine power to protect the nation—and a princess who seeks to save them.

The poster features Baek Gyeol (Ahn Bo Hyun), the special commander of the Gwaneumboju unit and a nobleman, standing in the middle of a battlefield. Baek Gyeol gazes straight ahead with a sorrowful look in his eyes, conveying a weighty presence.

The scars etched across his face and hands vividly show the marks of fierce battles. His firm grip on his sword also conveys his determination to never back down from any threat. As Baek Gyeol is tasked with protecting the Gwaneumboju, which could determine the fate of Goryeo and the outcome of the war, anticipation is building for the life-or-death struggle he will face.

The poster also features the procession of a massive military force stretching out behind Baek Gyeol. The army filling the frame foreshadows the large-scale war and epic scope that the series will showcase. Combined with the natural landscapes stretching along the Baekdudaegan mountain and the Han River, the imagery teases the unit’s journey across the vast terrain.

Above all, the phrase, “In the year 1258, the king gave his approval and sent 10 members of the Yabyeolcho unit,” succinctly conveys the immense responsibility shouldered by Baek Gyeol and the unit.

“Sacred Jewel” is scheduled to premiere in December.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Noryang: Deadly Sea” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)