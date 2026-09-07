Jang Se Hyuk Is Willing To Sacrifice Everything To Save His Friend In 'Dive Into You'

Upcoming drama “Dive into You” has shared its first in-depth look at Jang Se Hyuk’s character!

“Dive into You” is a fantasy romance starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After learning they can travel back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

Jang Se Hyuk plays the world’s No. 1 ranking judo athlete Yoon Ha Ru. He has a lot of curiosity, a quirky personality, and witty way with speech along with high self-confidence. With great fan service, Yoon Ha Ru is known as an idol of the judo world. He also has a lovey-dovey relationship with his girlfriend, living a life many would be envious of.

However, the sudden death of his close friend Jung Woo Jae causes Yoon Ha Ru to gradually change. After unexpectedly traveling to the past with his twin sister Yoon Ha Na, he resolves to save his friend’s life.

The newly released stills depict Yoon Ha Ru as he sets out to travel to the past in order to save his treasured friend. Despite going back to the past, Yoon Ha Ru appears to be fully enjoying the moment with his cheerful expression.

If Yoon Ha Ru manages to change the past through time travel, there is a chance that the fame, honor, skills, and love he has built in modern time could disappear. Despite that, he chooses Jung Woo Jae due to his close friendship and loyalty, raising anticipation for how Yoon Ha Ru will rebuild his future.

“Dive into You” will premiere on September 26 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki. Stay tuned!

While waiting, check out a teaser for “Dive into You” below:

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Watch Jang Se Hyuk in “Filing for Love” below:

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