Kim Hye Soo, Cho Yeo Jeong, Kim Ji Hun, And Kim Jae Chul Share Closing Remarks Following “The Affair Was Just The Beginning” Finale

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” has come to a successful close!

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” is a black comedy about the spiraling chain of events that unfold when a popular influencer couple, who have built their public image around being a happy family, become entangled with their next-door neighbors—a married doctor couple in the middle of a divorce battle—over a shocking secret that makes even an affair seem trivial.

The newly released behind-the-scenes photos show the actors hugging and laughing together—a stark contrast to the conflicts between their characters in the series.

Kim Hye Soo remarked, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to take on a new challenge, and I was once again deeply moved by how our work is about creating something together and shining together. Above all, the viewers showed us so much love and support. I am sincerely grateful.”

Cho Yeo Jeong expressed her gratitude to the viewers, saying, “I’m so happy that everyone enjoyed the show—one that we all poured our hearts into and had such a wonderful time making together on set.”

Kim Ji Hun remarked, “It was a project that allowed me to feel how happy an actor can be when working with a great cast and director.” He added, “Now that all the episodes have been released, I hope many people start binge-watching it.”

Kim Jae Chul also shared his thoughts on the series’ conclusion, saying, “It was an honor to work alongside actors I deeply respect, and every moment of filming was enjoyable. I’m grateful to all the viewers who watched until the very end.”

Binge-watch “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” on Viki:

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