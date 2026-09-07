Kim Min Ho And Lee Won Jung’s Conflict Traces Back To Their Boot Camp Days In “New Recruit 4”

Kim Min Ho’s hidden past involving Lee Won Jung will be revealed on tonight’s episode of “New Recruit 4: Sabotage”!

Based on the hit animation of the same name, “New Recruit” is a black comedy drama that explores the lives of young adults in their 20s, delving into the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military.

Season 4 depicts the second half of Park Min Seok’s (Kim Min Ho) dynamic military life as he is promoted to corporal and finds himself facing endless new dilemmas. Just when he thought things would settle after his promotion, the arrival of a mysterious new recruit and a new battalion commander signals the start of a turbulent new chapter.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Park Min Seok, who had long suspected Kim Hyun Wook’s (Lee Won Jung) suspicious behavior, finally reached his breaking point. In the end, his confrontation with Kim Hyun Wook even escalated into a heated physical altercation.

The newly released photos shed light on the boot camp days that planted the seeds of the conflict between Park Min Seok and Kim Hyun Wook. While Kim Hyun Wook maintains a perfectly disciplined posture, Park Min Seok stands frozen in nervous confusion, highlighting their starkly different personalities. The images of the two rolling through mud also offer a glimpse into the grueling training they endured.

Kim Hyun Wook has displayed suspicious behavior since transferring to Shinhwa Unit, repeatedly putting Park Min Seok in difficult situations. Now that it has been revealed that their troubled history dates back to boot camp rather than beginning in the present, it remains to be seen what exactly happened between them back then.

Other photos also capture the soldiers in Platoon 3 waging a desperate battle against smoking cessation in hopes of earning group leave. Choi Byung Nam (Kim Hee Soo) appears to be suffering severe withdrawal symptoms as he frantically charges toward somewhere as though he has been completely drained of his soul. Choi Il Goo (Nam Tae Woo) and Im Sung Min (Nam Min Woo) add to the comedy as they scramble to stop the out-of-control Choi Byung Nam.

Earlier, Platoon 3 was selected as a model unit for smoking cessation, putting the sweet reward of group leave within reach. However, as time passes, unexpected withdrawal symptoms begin popping up throughout the platoon, creating a new crisis. Whether the members of Platoon 3 can successfully quit smoking and secure their group leave will be another key point to watch.

The production team commented, “In the upcoming Episode 5, the story of Park Min Seok and Kim Hyun Wook’s days at boot camp will finally be revealed. Please look forward to their hidden past.” They added, “Please also look forward to Jo Baek Ho’s (Oh Dae Hwan) fate as he finds himself in a crisis, as well as the tearful survival story of Platoon 3 as they embark on a grueling battle to quit smoking.”

Episode 5 of “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” airs on September 7 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Min Ho in “Re-BORN”:

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Or Lee Won Jung in “A Hundred Memories”:

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