'Descendants Of The Sun' Confirmed For Indonesian Film Remake

The hit drama “Descendants of the Sun,” which marks its 10th anniversary this year, is being remade as an Indonesian feature film!

On September 7, the production company NEW announced that it plans to release “Descendants of the Sun Indonesia” (working title), a film that reinterprets the original series to fit local sentiments and backgrounds, in Indonesian theaters in 2027.

Aired in 2016, “Descendants of the Sun” depicts the love and choices of soldiers and doctors in the extreme environment of a foreign land. At the time, it recorded a peak viewership rating of 38.8 percent and gained popularity across Asia.

The Indonesian version stars Reza Rahadian and Dian Sastrowardoyo as the male and female leads, respectively, and reconstructs the story into a feature film by adding local settings and cultural sensibilities to the original premise. The film is helmed by director Hanung Bramantyo, who previously turned the Indonesian remake of the film “Miracle in Cell No. 7” into a local box-office hit and is a two-time winner of the Best Director award at the Indonesian Film Festival.

“Descendants of the Sun Indonesia” has currently finished filming and is in the post-production stage, with a theatrical release scheduled for 2027. Stay tuned!

Binge-watch the original “Descendants of the Sun” with subtitles below:

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