Kang Hoon Confides In Kim Hye Jun About His Painful Past In “My Bias, My Boss”

Kang Hoon’s long-buried trauma will resurface in the upcoming episode of “My Bias, My Boss.”

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company in hopes of meeting her longtime idol, Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO, Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

Spoilers

Previously, Kang Ha Gi has been struggling with a spy who has been continuously leaking the company’s confidential information to rival company SE Trading. He then teamed up with HAN CEO Han Jeong Yeon (Yeonwoo), whose brand was previously stolen by SE Trading using the same tactics, to set a trap and finally manage to uncover the spy’s identity.

Although Kang Ha Gi normally has difficulty opening up to others, he is endlessly warm and generous toward those he considers his own. As a result, the betrayal by an employee he trusted leaves him deeply shaken and hurt. The incident also triggers long-buried memories from Kang Ha Gi’s past, eventually causing him to cut himself off from everyone and isolate himself.

Meanwhile, Appello faces an even greater crisis as it prepares to go up against SE Trading in an upcoming PT presentation, with the spy’s presence threatening the company’s future. Kang Ha Gi’s sudden disappearance and lack of communication leave the employees deeply unsettled, raising questions about whether the Appello team can overcome the crisis.

In the newly released stills, Nam Da Reum visits Kang Ha Gi at home and offers him comfort as he struggles with his emotional pain. As Kang Ha Gi finally opens up to her about the painful circumstances he has kept buried deep inside, viewers are left wondering whether this ordeal will ultimately bring the two closer together and help heal their relationship, which was shaken by Han Jung Yeon.

Episode 11 of “My Bias, My Boss” airs on September 7 at 8:45 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the previous episodes of “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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