NCT’s Jisung Teams Up With Johnny In Final Battle For The 'Prince” Title On “ALL or NOTHING”

The cast of “ALL or NOTHING” is gearing up for their final showdown!

“ALL or NOTHING” is a new winner-take-all travel variety series set in Egypt. Over seven days and six nights, the cast will compete for the title of “prince” across the cities of Cairo, Luxor, and Hurghada. The show features SUPER JUNIOR members Leeteuk and Shindong, DAWN, WEi’s Kim Yo Han, and NCT members Johnny and Jisung.

The upcoming episode of “ALL or NOTHING” will feature the cast’s final battle for the coveted “prince” title on Giftun Island in Hurghada, the last destination of their trip to Egypt.

Leeteuk, Shindong, NCT’s Johnny and Jisung, Kim Yo Han, and DAWN will take on the “Conversation With the Ancients” mission. For the game, the members must search around the island for hidden Egyptian hieroglyphs, use them to complete words, and then retrieve the objects indicated by those words. Since the game is played individually, only two members will ultimately earn the coveted title of “prince.”

The fastest member to spring into action is Jisung. Relying on his physical stamina, he races around the sprawling resort and manages to secure more hints than the other members.

Seeing this, Leeteuk and Shindong actively try to persuade Jisung to share his hints. The members repeatedly form alliances when necessary, only to turn against one another at crucial moments, creating a constant cycle of cooperation and betrayal.

Jisung also forms a separate “NCT alliance” with fellow member Johnny. Although the two show their loyalty by helping each other throughout the game, they are ultimately competing individually for one of the two coveted spots, raising questions about whether their alliance will survive until the very end.

Notably, Jisung has remained a “pauper” throughout the program, earning him the nickname “Pauper Jisung.” With him securing the most hints during the final leg of the trip, attention is focused on whether he can finally claim the title of “prince” for the first time.

Moreover, after the final princes are determined, the members will compete for the remaining opportunities to rise in rank in a final “Pauper Talent Show.”

Find out who will emerge as the final princes in the next episode of “ALL or NOTHING,” airing on September 7 at 11:15 p.m. KST.

Catch up on all the previous episodes of “ALL or NOTHING” on Viki below:

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