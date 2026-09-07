Update: CLOSE YOUR EYES Drops 1st Trailer For Upcoming Mini Album '256th Note'

Updated September 8 KST:

CLOSE YOUR EYES has revealed the first trailer for their upcoming fourth mini album “256th Note”!

Original Article:

CLOSE YOUR EYES has revealed the first teaser for their comeback!

On September 7, a teaser was revealed for the group’s fourth mini album “256th Note.” The album is set to be released on September 30 at 6 p.m. KST.

Stay tuned for more teasers!

While waiting, watch the group’s creation on “PROJECT 7”:

Watch Now