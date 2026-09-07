Update: CLOSE YOUR EYES Drops 1st Trailer For Upcoming Mini Album "256th Note"
Updated September 8 KST:
CLOSE YOUR EYES has revealed the first trailer for their upcoming fourth mini album “256th Note”!
Original Article:
CLOSE YOUR EYES has revealed the first teaser for their comeback!
On September 7, a teaser was revealed for the group’s fourth mini album “256th Note.” The album is set to be released on September 30 at 6 p.m. KST.
Stay tuned for more teasers!
While waiting, watch the group’s creation on “PROJECT 7”: