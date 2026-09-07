Lee Jun Hyuk, Seo Hyun Woo, Hong Jin Ki, And Ha Yul Ri Clash And Connect As An Unlikely Team In “The Ordinary Jackpot”

“The Ordinary Jackpot” has unveiled new stills introducing the members of Lee Jun Hyuk’s team!

Based on a webtoon, “The Ordinary Jackpot” follows Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), an ordinary sales employee who wins the lottery jackpot. Though the prize—1.3 billion won (approximately $950,000)—isn’t quite enough to dramatically transform his life overnight, the experience ultimately inspires him to change himself instead. Rather than quit, he returns to work the very next day with a completely different outlook on life.

The new stills feature the members of Sales Team 5: team leader Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), assistant manager Yang Joon Ho (Seo Hyun Woo), and new employees Park Ki Tae (Hong Jin Ki) and Lee Ji Hye (Ha Yul Ri).

First, the contrasting personalities of team leader Gong Eun Tae and assistant manager Yang Joon Ho stand out. Gong Eun Tae quietly carries on with his work while suppressing his emotions behind an expressionless face, while Yang Joon Ho wears a sharp expression that openly conveys his dissatisfaction. Despite being Gong Eun Tae’s subordinate, Yang Joon Ho is his senior at the company, having joined the company before him, and often pushes his team leader around, adding another layer of tension to their dynamic.

The two new employees, Park Ki Tae and Lee Ji Hye, are also shown doing their best under the two senior team members. Dreaming of having “lottery-level” teammates, Park Ki Tae is an ambitious and enthusiastic newcomer who wants to excel at everything he does. Although he is still inexperienced at work, his bright smile and energetic attitude are set to bring a fresh spark to Sales Team 5.

Meanwhile, contract employee Lee Ji Hye demonstrates her remarkable diligence as she carefully takes notes in her notebook. For Lee Ji Hye, who dreams of landing a permanent position, her diligence is a means of survival in the fiercely competitive workplace. Viewers can also look forward to seeing how the two newcomers grow as they strive to prove themselves within Sales Team 5.

Lee Jun Hyuk highlighted the overall chemistry among the members of Sales Team 5, saying, “At first, they don’t quite get along and seem to clash with one another, but I hope you’ll enjoy watching them gradually get to know each other and find their rhythm.”

Seo Hyun Woo also teased the team’s dynamic, saying, “You’ll get to see each member of the charming Sales Team 5 unfold their own stories and circumstances. Their ensemble will be exciting to watch.” He continued, “Please keep an eye on their journey as one team working together to solve mishaps that anyone with a corporate job can relate to—or perhaps ones that will make you break out in a cold sweat.”

“The Ordinary Jackpot” will premiere on TVING and Viki on September 10, while the television broadcast will begin on September 14 via tvN.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Hyuk in “Love Scout” on Viki:

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