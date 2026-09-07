Yoon Jong Hoon And Han Eun Seo Announce Marriage

Yoon Jong Hoon and Han Eun Seo are getting married!

On September 7, Yoon Jong Hoon’s agency YK Mediaplus announced that the two actors will tie the knot on November 1.

The couple first became acquainted while appearing together in the SBS drama “Return,” which aired in 2018. The two later began dating and, after several years together, are now preparing to get married.

On the same day, Yoon Jong Hoon shared a handwritten letter with fans regarding the marriage news.

He wrote, “I have found a precious person in my life, and now I want to walk through life with that person forever,” adding, “After caring for, understanding, and making an effort for one another, we have decided to embark on a new beginning through marriage.”

He also shared, “From now on, I want to live more responsibly, both as someone’s husband and as actor Yoon Jong Hoon.”

Yoon Jong Hoon made his acting debut in tvN’s 2013 drama “Monstar.” He has since appeared in “Reply 1994,” “Misaeng,” “Return,” “My Healing Love,” and “The Penthouse.” He is currently starring in KBS1’s “Our Happy Days.”

Han Eun Seo made her acting debut in KBS2’s “The Great King, Sejong” in 2008. She has since appeared in “Will It Snow for Christmas?” “High Kick! The Revenge of the Short Legged,” “Phantom,” “Return,” “Golden Tower,” “The Hymn of Death,” and “Beyond the Bar.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch Yoon Jong Hoon in “The Penthouse 3” on Viki:

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Also check out Han Eun Seo in “Will It Snow for Christmas?” here:

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