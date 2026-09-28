QUIZ: Can You Guess The K-Drama Based On These Poorly Explained Plots?

Do you call yourself a K-drama whiz? Let’s see if you’ve got the K-drama knowledge and experience to figure out what these K-dramas are based on some poorly explained plots!

binahearts is a Soompi writer who can be most often seen singing her heart out at karaoke, walking her dog, or indulging in dessert. Her current obsessions include Song Joong Ki, BIGBANG and BTOB. Make sure you follow binahearts on Instagram as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!





