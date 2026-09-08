Watch: Suzy And Lee Jin Uk’s Film 'Seven O’Clock Breakfast Club For The Brokenhearted' Unveils Premiere Plans With First Teasers

Suzy and Lee Jin Uk’s upcoming romance film “Seven O’Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

Based on the 2012 novel of the same name, the film tells the story of flight attendant Sa Gang (Suzy) and consultant Ji Hoon (Lee Jin Uk), who come together at a breakfast meeting for people dealing with heartbreak. At this gathering, they exchange “mementos of heartbreak” and share their stories and pain, exploring how individuals cope with breakups and lost love.

The newly released poster features Sa Gang and Ji Hoon alongside the tagline, “It’s over, but I want to end it.” Sa Gang’s gaze as she looks straight ahead conveys the lingering sadness she feels after the breakup. Meanwhile, Ji Hoon’s lonely expression bears traces of his own breakup, hinting at the stories the two have kept to themselves and what awaits them as they come together at the breakfast club.

The accompanying teaser delves further into their stories, beginning with Sa Gang’s soft narration. Her words capture the feeling of being unable to easily move on even after love has ended, evoking empathy for the lingering pain of heartbreak. The teaser then shifts to Ji Hoon’s subdued voice as he reflects on the happy moments he shared with his lover before turning to the “Seven O’Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted.”

Watch the full teaser below!

“Seven O’Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted” is set to hit theaters in December!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jin Uk in “Dear Hyeri” on Viki:

Watch Now

Or check out Suzy’s drama “While You Were Sleeping” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)