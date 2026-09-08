Kim Woo Seok Is An Eager Intern Doctor Who Looks Up To Kim Ji Won In New Drama “Doctor X”

SBS’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Doctor X” has unveiled new stills of Kim Woo Seok in character!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama that follows “Doctor X” Gye Soo Jung (Kim Ji Won), a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she operates on a corruption-ridden establishment.

Kim Woo Seok plays Park Tae Kyung, a kindhearted and ambitious new intern doctor at Guseo University Hospital who also has a clumsy side. His once-peaceful daily life begins to change after he meets Gye Soo Jung, a “dark hero genius doctor” who ignores power struggles and strict rules to focus solely on surgery.

The newly released stills capture various sides of Park Tae Kyung as he takes his first steps into the grueling life of an intern. Though he may appear inexperienced, Park Tae Kyung is full of enthusiasm as he struggles to adapt to life at the hospital. However, he holds onto his warmth at Guseo University Hospital, where power struggles are constantly unfolding.

In addition, unlike Park Tae Kyung, who cannot take his eyes off Gye Soo Jung as if determined to learn as much as he can, Gye Soo Jung remains focused on her work without giving him so much as a glance. It remains to be seen what kind of changes Gye Soo Jung, who has no interest in anything beyond surgery, and the passionate Park Tae Kyung will bring about in each other when they meet.

The production team commented, “The special mentor-mentee chemistry between the cool-headed mentor Kim Ji Won and the bright mentee Kim Woo Seok is a must-watch highlight. Please tune in to see what kind of variable Kim Woo Seok’s clumsy yet sincere presence will become for Kim Ji Won.”

“Doctor X” is set to premiere on October 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Kim Woo Seok in “The Forbidden Marriage”:

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