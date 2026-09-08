3 Reasons To Anticipate Yoo Hae Jin, Lee Min Ho, And Park Hae Il’s Upcoming Film “Assassins”

Upcoming film “Assassins” is gearing up for its highly-anticipated release!

“Assassins” follows an investigation into the mystery and forces behind the August 15 shooting incident that shocked South Korea.

Ahead of the release, the production team has unveiled three points to anticipate:

1. A star-studded meeting of Korea’s top actors

“Assassins” boasts a spectacular lineup featuring some of Korea’s most acclaimed actors. Yoo Hae Jin, Park Hae Il, Lee Min Ho, Bae Sung Woo, Uhm Ji Won, Park Ji Hwan, Park Hoon, Ryu Hye Young, Chang Ryul, Choi Yu Ri, Ryu Kyung Soo, Kim Dae Myeung, Shim Eun Kyung, Park Hae Joon, Park Sung Hoon, Oh Jung Se, Shin Hyun Been, and Jung Woo Sung have all come together for one film, bringing their screen presence to the project.

2. The must-see movie of the Chuseok holiday

“Assassins” is being touted as a film that audiences of all generations can enjoy and discuss together during this year’s Chuseok holiday. It is emerging as one of the most highly anticipated “must-see Chuseok movies” at the box office this year.

3. Trusted production company and team

The film’s accomplished production team and the production company’s impressive track record further heighten anticipation. Hive Media Corp, the production company behind acclaimed films that have tackled major events in modern Korean history, including “12.12: The Day” and “The Man Standing Next,” has earned a strong reputation among audiences. That trust extends to director Hur Jin Ho, whose meticulous and immersive direction has been showcased in films such as “Forbidden Dream” and “The Last Princess.”

“Assassins” is scheduled to premiere on September 23.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Hae Jin’s hit film “Exhuma”:

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Also watch Lee Min Ho in “The Legend of the Blue Sea” below:

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