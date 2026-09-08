Watch: Ji Chang Wook, Son Ye Jin, And Nana’s Love Game Begins With A Dangerous Wager In New Drama “The Scandal” Teasers

Netflix’s upcoming drama “The Scandal” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

Based on the 2003 film “Untold Scandal,” “The Scandal” depicts the daring and dangerous love game between Lady Cho (Son Ye Jin), a woman whose exceptional talents far exceed the confines of the women’s quarters, and Cho Won (Ji Chang Wook), the greatest playboy of Joseon. Their risky wager ensnares another woman, Hui Yeon (Nana), who becomes entangled in their escalating deception. The series tells a story steeped in forbidden love and irresistible seduction in an era when such passions were not permitted.

The main poster features three characters who become entangled in a love wager against the backdrop of Joseon, an era bound by taboos, and Bukchon, an area governed by particularly strict rules. From Lady Cho, who leaves a strong impression in a red traditional Korean upper garment with a confident expression, to Cho Won, who gazes at something with desire in his eyes, and Hui Yeon, who conceals a sorrowful expression beneath her sseugaechima (a traditional Korean veil-like outer garment), the three characters, each driven by different desires, become entangled in a single wager.

In particular, the scenes unfolding against the backdrop of Lady Cho’s skirt hint at how the relationship between the three characters will change as a result of their secret love wager.

The accompanying teaser opens with a letter from Lady Cho to Cho Won and tells the story of the three characters who will shake up Bukchon. Lady Cho makes the bold request that Cho Won get So Ok (Shin Yoon Ha), a woman intended to become a concubine in the family, pregnant. Faced with this proposal that defies the social conventions of the era, Cho Won counters by declaring that he will try to win over the young widow Hui Yeon, setting a dangerous wager between the two in motion.

The teaser then shows Cho Won gradually approaching Hui Yeon, who pushes him away, while Lady Cho watches their interactions, heightening the tension among the three. The mystery surrounding how their relationships will change deepens with scenes of Hui Yeon pleading that she wants to live, Lady Cho urging Cho Won to stop, and Cho Won revealing his true feelings by saying that everything happened because of her.

Watch the full teaser below!

“The Scandal” is scheduled to premiere on September 18.

While waiting, watch Son Ye Jin in “Something in the Rain”:

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Also watch Ji Chang Wook in “If You Wish Upon Me”:

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