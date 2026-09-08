Lee Joo Ahn And Ahn Eun Jin Clash From The Start In “A Love Other Than Yours”

Upcoming KBS drama “A Love Other Than Yours” has shared a glimpse of Ahn Eun Jin’s and Lee Joo Ahn’s characters’ first meeting!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin) and Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun), a couple in their 10th year of dating, as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Lee Mi Do was once a promising young film director who swept international short film festivals. However, she is now going through a difficult period, rarely able to smile as every project she works on repeatedly falls through. Then, one day, Han Tae Seung, the legal representative of a film company, appears before her. The reason for his visit is none other than a settlement agreement regarding her dismissal. At her most miserable moment, as she watches her dreams slip away, her first impression of lawyer Han Tae Seung is bound to be the worst possible one.

The newly released stills capture a tense atmosphere between Lee Mi Do and lawyer Han Tae Seung during their first meeting. Lee Mi Do freezes after receiving the settlement agreement, while Han Tae Seung calmly watches her.

This encounter marks the beginning of their relationship. As the two are the last people who would want to see each other again or have anything to do with each other, viewers can’t help but wonder why they will meet again and how their relationship will evolve.

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Eun Jin in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

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And Lee Joo Ahn in “True Beauty”:

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