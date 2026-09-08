Soompi & Viki Staff Talk: What Is Your Favorite C-Drama?

Having discussed many K-dramas for Soompi & Viki Staff Talk, some of our staff take on a new topic this time as we share what our favorite C-dramas are.

Here are our picks!

As a rom-com fan, I’ve been increasingly exploring the vast world of C-dramas over the past few years and have discovered many gems, but I think the one that I love the most is “When I Fly Towards You.” It’s a very heartwarming romance about the bubbly Zai Zai (Zhang Miao Yi) and the aloof Zhang Lu Rang (Zhou Yi Ran), telling their story from high school through early adulthood. If you’re like me and prefer dramas with minimal conflict and toxicity, “When I Fly Towards You” is such a sweet and comforting drama that is definitely worth checking out!

Watch “When I Fly Towards You”:

Watch Now

I’ve watched a lot of C-dramas, but my favorite C-drama recently is “Love for You.” The original Chinese title actually means “Wild Dog and the Bone,” and I think that’s what makes this story so special. Chen Yi (Song Wei Long) is like a wild dog, always acting tough to survive, while Miao Jing (Zhang Jing Yi) is like the bone that gives him a reason to keep going. They both pretend to be strong in a difficult world, but in the end they only really have each other. I really love how their relationship slowly grows with so much trust and understanding instead of big dramatic moments. It’s a touching romance that has continued to stay with me even after the finale!

Watch “Love for You”:

Watch Now

One of the first C-dramas I ever watched was “The Untamed,” and it was an exceptional drama to introduce the expansive world of C-dramas. “The Untamed” follows a resurrected Wei Wu (Xiao Zhan) as he rekindles his bond with Lan Wang Ji (Wang Yi Bo), working together to resolve the truth behind mysterious murders and the dark leaders orchestrating the evil events. In addition to being impressed by actors Xiao Xhan and Wang Yi Bo in their breakout roles, the drama captivated me with the complex storytelling, intricate styling, and beautiful settings. “The Untamed” is a must-watch if you love a story full of action and suspense—and the moving bond between characters is the biggest selling point of the drama!

Watch “The Untamed”:

Watch Now

My favorite is “Speed and Love,” a fun C-drama that has a little bit of everything—romance, action, and racing. It follows a young woman searching for her adopted older brother, only to find him living a completely different life as a race driver and boxer. From there, the story takes you into a world full of fast cars, unexpected twists, and romance. What I like most about this drama is that it never feels slow. The racing scenes keep things exciting, but the characters and their relationships are just as fun to watch. “Speed and Love” is definitely worth checking out if you’re looking for a drama that’s easy to get into and keeps you wanting to watch until the end.

Watch “Speed and Love”:

Watch Now

“Go Go Squid!” is a classic that first got me into watching C-dramas. Although esports is more of a common theme in C-dramas, it felt very fresh when I first watched this rom-com, which is about pro gamer Hang Shang Yan (Li Xian) and programming student Tong Nian (Yang Zi). I love how Shang Yan is so cool, reserved, and passionate about his team and dreams, while Tong Nian is adorable and brings so much charm and energy to the story. The chemistry between the leads makes this drama especially memorable for me, and it remains one of my nostalgic favorites. If you’re looking for your first C-drama to watch, I’d happily recommend “Go Go Squid!” to start off!

Watch “Go Go Squid!”:

Watch Now

One of my favorite C-dramas is “Go Ahead,” which I first discovered when a friend told me it was the original series behind the K-drama “Family by Choice.” What I love most is watching Li Jian Jian (Tan Song Yun), Ling Xiao (Song Wei Long), and He Zi Qiu (Zhang Xin Cheng) grow up together like siblings although they are not related by blood. Their little family feels warm and ordinary in the best way: sharing meals, teasing each other, arguing over silly things, and always coming home to the same people. As they grow older and their complicated pasts begin to catch up with them, the story becomes more emotional, but it never loses that sense of warmth.

Watch “Go Ahead”:

Watch Now