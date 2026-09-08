Lee Na Young Confirmed To Star In New Film

Lee Na Young will star in the upcoming film “Love Counselor” (literal title)!

On September 8, Lee Na Young’s agency EDEN9 announced that the actress will return to the big screen as the lead character Oh Bo Mi in “Love Counselor.”

“Love Counselor” is a romance counseling drama about people whose lives become entangled through sin and devotion, protection and control, and love and dependence. Lee Na Young will play Oh Bo Mi, whose approach to love is both precarious and unusual. With her unpredictable and complex inner world, Oh Bo Mi believes that even “being in pain together” amid their emotional shortcomings is a form of love.

The film will be helmed by director Lee Ok Seop, who earned recognition for his feature film directorial debut “Maggie,” including the Citizen Critics’ Award at the 23rd Busan International Film Festival.

“Love Counselor” marks Lee Na Young’s first project since her ENA drama “Honour,” which concluded its run in March.

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Lee Na Young in “Lady Daddy”:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)