Kang Hoon And Kim Hye Jun Face Final Crossroads In Their Relationship In “My Bias, My Boss” Finale

tvN’s “My Bias, My Boss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its final episode!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da-reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company in hopes of meeting her longtime idol, Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO, Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

Spoilers

Previously, Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum succeeded in securing a collaboration between fashion brands HAN and APPELLO, beating their rival company SE Trading. Having gone through numerous twists, turns, and misunderstandings in the process, the two once again realized how precious they are to each other and grew even closer.

However, a new opportunity has come Da Reum’s way. After receiving advice from CEO Han Jeong Yeon (Yeonwoo) to experience plenty of challenges and failures, Da Reum became interested in an overseas assignment in Paris. After much consideration, Da Reum opened up to Ha Gi about her thoughts on the assignment, and the two found themselves at an important crossroads between love and their dreams.

For Da Reum, who has poured more passion into her work than anyone else since joining APPELLO, the Paris assignment is an opportunity to grow to the next level. She joined APPELLO with the goal of becoming the best employee, but through the time she has spent with Ha Gi, she has gradually discovered her own dreams and path. Attention is focused on what decision Da Reum will make.

Ha Gi, on the other hand, is someone who has watched Da Reum’s growth up close since she was a new employee. As a result, he finds himself torn between wanting to support Da Reum’s new challenge as her CEO and wanting to be with the person he loves as her boyfriend. Whether Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum can respect each other’s futures and successfully balance both their careers and their relationship is a key point to watch in the finale.

The question of whether D.N.X, the group that Lee Chan belongs to, will make a comeback also adds to the intrigue. After the group disbanded, its members went their separate ways, but they have now reunited and are preparing for a comeback. However, the group’s youngest member, Roy (Chun Woo Jin), has yet to return to the others.

Attention is also focused on whether D.N.X will be able to become a complete group by bringing in Roy, the final missing piece, and whether they will be able to stand before their fans again after nine years. From the romance between Ha Gi and Da Reum to Lee Chan and D.N.X’s second chance, anticipation is building over what kind of ending awaits the characters who have been pursuing their respective dreams.

Episode 12 of “My Bias, My Boss” airs on September 8 at 8:45 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the previous episodes of “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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