TXT's Soobin Announced As New Global Ambassador For Dolce&Gabbana

TXT’s Soobin has been named the new face of Dolce&Gabbana!

On September 8, the Italian luxury fashion house Dolce&Gabbana officially announced that Soobin has been selected as its global ambassador.

Dolce&Gabbana explained the decision, stating, “We have formed a bond with Soobin based on our shared values of creativity, individuality, and self-expression. He possesses the talent, individuality, and global appeal that align with the brand’s identity.”

Soobin shared, “It is a great honor to be working with Dolce&Gabbana. I’m excited to begin this new journey with a brand that nurtures individuality while remaining deeply rooted in its unique heritage and craftsmanship. I look forward to everything we will create together in the future.”

In the accompanying photo, Soobin showcases pieces from Dolce&Gabbana’s 2026 Fall/Winter men’s collection. Soobin also previously attended the brand’s 2027 Spring/Summer men’s collection show during Milan Fashion Week in June.

Watch Soobin and TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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