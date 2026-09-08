Ryu Seung Ryong Is A Far Cry From His Former Baseball Glory In “Portrait Of A Family”

Upcoming film “Portrait of a Family” has unveiled a glimpse of Ryu Seung Ryong’s bittersweet life after falling from his former glory.

“Portrait of a Family” is a family chronicle that follows top star couple Jung Gu (Ryu Seung Ryong) and Nam Mi (Ha Ji Won). After their marriage falls apart due to the sudden appearance of Jung Gu’s daughter Dong Ju (Kim Si Ah), the film picks up eight years later, depicting the couple’s desperate pursuit of the truth to save Dong Ju after she becomes embroiled in a shocking incident.

The new stills capture Jung Gu, who once enjoyed a glamorous life as one of Korea’s top baseball hitters before his life came crashing down in an instant.

The first still shows Jung Gu as he wakes up in the living room wearing nothing but his underwear. Rising with a disheveled appearance in the messy room, he cuts a rather pitiful figure. The empty soju bottles on the table hint at how far he has fallen from his glamorous days as one of Korea’s top baseball hitters, now living a humble and difficult life.

Another still shows Jung Gu casually eating pizza with his hands at a family restaurant, offering a glimpse of his much more down-to-earth side. Dressed in a plain gray long-sleeved shirt with an unkempt hairstyle, he looks both familiar and approachable while highlighting the modest circumstances he has been forced to live in.

Finally, a scene of Jung Gu crouching on a playground slide while talking to someone on the phone captures his harsh reality as he wanders around looking for work even as everyone else goes about their busy daily lives.

“Portrait of a Family” is currently playing in theaters.

Watch Ryu Seung Ryong in “Extreme Job” on Viki below:

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