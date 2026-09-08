EVNNE Announces October Comeback And New Tour

EVNNE is gearing up for a comeback next month!

On September 8, EVNNE’s agency Jellyfish Entertainment announced that the group will return with a new album in October, followed by a new tour.

The agency added that further details regarding the album and upcoming promotions will be announced separately at a later date.

Read Jellyfish Entertainment’s full statement below:

Hello, ENNVE [fandom name]. This is Jellyfish. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all ENNVE for your unwavering love and support for EVNNE, and we would like to share EVNNE’s promotion plans for the second half of 2026. After spending meaningful time with ENNVE through fanmeeting and single album promotions during the first half of this year, EVNNE is preparing to make a comeback with a new album this October. Along with the album release, EVNNE will present a variety of performances featuring their new songs through shows and tours, visiting ENNVE in various cities in person. As EVNNE members are also looking forward to spending time with ENNVE while preparing for their upcoming promotions, we ask for your anticipation and interest in the upcoming album and performances they will be presenting. Specific schedules and further details regarding their promotions in the second half of the year will be announced separately later. We ask for your continued love and support for EVNNE’s promotions throughout the remainder of 2026. Thank you.

Are you excited for EVNNE’s comeback? Stay tuned for more updates!

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